ubse.uk.gov.in, UBSE Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result Declared At uaresults.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

UBSE Result 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) declared the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2023 today, May 25. Students from both classes can check their results on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in after the announcement. The UBSE 10th test took place from March 17 to April 6, 2023, while the UBSE 12th exam took place from March 16 to April 6, 2023. The exams were given in a single shift from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A total of 2,59,437 students took the Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023 this year. In Class 10, 1,32,115 students appeared, while in Class 12, 1,27,324 students presented.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

Step 1: Visit the UBSE official website, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, look for the 10th, 12th result links

Step 3: A new login page will open, enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 4: The UBSE results will be available on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the print for future reference

The UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) stated last year that the Class 10 board exams would be held on June 6, 2022. A total of 1,29,778 students took part in these examinations, with 77.74% passing. A total of 1,13,164 students took part in the Class 12th examinations. The pass rate for girls was 85.38%, while the pass rate for boys was 79.74%.