UCCED 2025 Result Declared At uceed.iitb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UCCED 2025: IIT Bombay has announced the UCEED 2025 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting uceed.iitb.ac.in. The registration for UCEED 2025 started on October 1, 2024, and admit cards were issued on January 3, 2025. The exam was conducted on January 19, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon. To check their results, candidates need to log in using their email ID and password. Those who wish to download their scorecards can do so between March 10, 2025, and June 11, 2025.

UCCED 2025: Toppers’ list

A total of 15,408 candidates appeared for UCEED 2025 on January 19, out of which 5,703 have qualified. Among the qualified candidates, 3,420 are female. Shreyansh Agarwal secured the top rank (AIR 1) in the Common Rank List (CRL) with 230.16 out of 300 marks. Manasvi Saratchandar is the highest-ranked female candidate (AIR 9) with a score of 201.53 out of 300.

Candidates can download the UCEED 2025 result from the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam was held on January 19, with a total of 15,408 candidates appearing, as per IIT Bombay. The scorecards will be released on March 10 and will be available until June 11. The answer key was published on January 21. The result includes details like the candidate’s name, roll number, rank, marks, and qualifying status.

UCCED 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Find and click on the UCEED 2025 Results link on the homepage.

A new page will open; enter your email ID and password.

Check your result and save the page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur admit students through the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Several other institutes also accept UCEED scorecards for BDes admissions.