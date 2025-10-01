UCEED Registration 2026 Begins At uceed.iitb.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UCEED Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has begun the registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026. Applications opened on October 1, 2025, and the last date to apply without a late fee is October 31, 2025. Those who miss this date can register until November 7, 2025, by paying a late fee. Registration can be done at the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED 2026 exam will be held on January 18, 2026, from 9 am to 12 noon. Admit cards will be available for download from January 2, 2026, and candidates can report any issues with them until January 8, 2026.

After the exam, IIT Bombay will release the draft answer key for Part A on January 20, 2026. Candidates can submit their comments or objections on the draft until January 22, 2026. Following the review process, the final answer key will be published on January 28, 2026. The cut-off marks for Part A of UCEED 2026 will be announced on February 5, 2026. The exam results will be declared on March 6, 2026. Qualified candidates can download their official scorecards from March 10, 2026, onwards.

UCEED Registration 2026: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: uceed.iitb.ac.in

Create an account by entering the required details.

Fill in the application form with personal information.

Upload the necessary documents as per instructions.

Pay the application fee online.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

UCEED is a national-level entrance examination held annually for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programmes. Renowned institutes such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur, along with other participating colleges, accept UCEED scores. The exam evaluates a candidate’s design aptitude, creativity, logical thinking, visualisation skills, and problem-solving abilities.