Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2854615https://zeenews.india.com/education/ugc-extends-deadline-to-submit-feedback-on-draft-regulations-2025-to-february-28-amid-controversy-2854615.html
NewsEducation
UGC DRAFT NEW GUIDELINES

UGC Extends Deadline To Submit Feedback On Draft Regulations 2025 To February 28 Amid Controversy

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of trying to erase India’s diverse histories.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UGC Extends Deadline To Submit Feedback On Draft Regulations 2025 To February 28 Amid Controversy Image Credits: ANI

UGC Regulation Controversy: The UGC has extended the deadline to submit feedback on the draft UGC Regulations 2025 until February 28.  As per UGC's new draft guidelines, candidates can now qualify for faculty positions in higher education institutions by passing the UGC-NET in any subject they choose, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different fields. The guidelines also suggest changes in how vice-chancellors are selected. The eligibility criteria will now include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry.

On January 10, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar supported these changes, saying the new rules "remove confusion and ensure transparency." In an interview with ANI, he explained that the chancellor will now form the search-cum-selection committee, a detail that was not mentioned in the 2018 regulations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and several DMK MPs took part in a protest against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules today in Delhi. DMK students began their protest at 10 AM at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, joined by leaders from the INDIA bloc. Earlier, on January 9, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the draft rules, calling for their withdrawal.

Six states have passed a joint resolution asking for the withdrawal of the draft UGC Regulations 2025, which outline the minimum qualifications for hiring and promoting teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges. Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka adopted this 15-point resolution during the State Higher Education Ministers' Conclave 2025 held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has once again criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of trying to erase India’s diverse histories, cultures, and traditions. Speaking at a DMK student wing protest against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules, Gandhi claimed that the RSS is attempting to enforce a single idea, history, tradition, and language across the country.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?