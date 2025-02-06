UGC Extends Deadline To Submit Feedback On Draft Regulations 2025 To February 28 Amid Controversy

UGC Regulation Controversy: The UGC has extended the deadline to submit feedback on the draft UGC Regulations 2025 until February 28. As per UGC's new draft guidelines, candidates can now qualify for faculty positions in higher education institutions by passing the UGC-NET in any subject they choose, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different fields. The guidelines also suggest changes in how vice-chancellors are selected. The eligibility criteria will now include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry.

On January 10, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar supported these changes, saying the new rules "remove confusion and ensure transparency." In an interview with ANI, he explained that the chancellor will now form the search-cum-selection committee, a detail that was not mentioned in the 2018 regulations.

UGC extends the last date to submit feedback on the draft UGC Regulations 2025 to February 28. pic.twitter.com/8zJbLY3QiG — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and several DMK MPs took part in a protest against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules today in Delhi. DMK students began their protest at 10 AM at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, joined by leaders from the INDIA bloc. Earlier, on January 9, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the draft rules, calling for their withdrawal.

Six states have passed a joint resolution asking for the withdrawal of the draft UGC Regulations 2025, which outline the minimum qualifications for hiring and promoting teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges. Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka adopted this 15-point resolution during the State Higher Education Ministers' Conclave 2025 held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has once again criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of trying to erase India’s diverse histories, cultures, and traditions. Speaking at a DMK student wing protest against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules, Gandhi claimed that the RSS is attempting to enforce a single idea, history, tradition, and language across the country.