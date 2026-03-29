UGC flags Rajasthan-based Institute as fake University, warns students

Fake University in India: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public warning against a Rajasthan-based institute, declaring it a “fake university” and advising students not to seek admission there. The institution identified is Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, located in Bhiwadi, Alwar district of Rajasthan. According to the UGC, the institute is a “self-styled” entity and is not recognised under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, meaning it has no authority to award valid academic degrees.

Degrees not valid

The Commission clarified that any degrees issued by the institute are invalid for higher education, government jobs, or employment purposes. Students who enrol in such institutions can risk serious academic and career consequences.

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Also check: List of Fake Universities in India - Check Here

Strong advisory issued

In its notice, the UGC urged students, parents, and the general public to verify the authenticity of institutions before taking admission. The warning is part of the regulator’s broader effort to curb the spread of fake universities across the country.

Part of nationwide crackdown

The latest action is part of an ongoing crackdown by the UGC on fraudulent institutions. As per recent data, over 30 fake universities have been identified across multiple states, with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest numbers. Rajasthan currently has one such fake institution on the UGC’s list - the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management.

Why this matters

The UGC emphasised that only institutions established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature, or those deemed universities under UGC regulations, are authorised to grant degrees. Any institution operating outside this framework is considered illegal.

Advice for Students

Students are advised to: