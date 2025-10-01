UGC Identifies 54 Defaulter Universities, Madhya Pradesh Tops The List

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has listed at least 54 state private universities as defaulters for failing to provide the required information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and for not publishing public disclosures on their websites, officials stated. The UGC added that it had issued multiple reminders to these universities to submit complete details for inspection, along with supporting documents signed by the registrar. “They were also directed to upload the filled-in format and appendices on their website by giving a link on the home page so that the information is accessible to the students and the general public. The above was followed by several reminders through e-mails and online meetings," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi stated.

The guideline mentioned, "As per the guidelines on public self-disclosure, higher education institutions must run a functional website to share information with stakeholders. “The information disclosed on the website should be easily accessible to everyone, on the home page, without any need for registration or login. Additionally, there should be a ‘search’ facility available for easy navigation,"

Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 10 defaulting universities, followed by Gujarat with eight, Sikkim with five, and Uttarakhand with four, as per the report by PTI.

The UGC released the list of these defaulting universities and urged them to take prompt corrective measures. UGC officials warned that stricter action could be initiated if the institutions continue to ignore the directives. Recently, the higher education regulator has intensified its monitoring of private universities. In July, it had issued warnings to 23 institutions for failing to appoint ombudspersons.