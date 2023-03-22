topStoriesenglish2586753
UGC NET 2022-23: Answer Key To Be OUT On This Date At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

UGC NET answer key 2022-23 December session answer key will be out soon, last shift was ended on March 15. Scroll down for more details.

Mar 22, 2023

UGC NET 2022-23: Answer Key To Be OUT On This Date At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2022-23: Answer key of the December 2022 session of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET will be out soon. National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue provisional answer key on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, which candidates can download after logging in with their application number and date of birth. Candidates will be able to challenge UGC NET December 2022 provisional answer key, in case of any discrepancies, by paying Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable fee.

UGC NET December 2022-23: Steps To Download Answer Key

- Visit the NTA UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click the link that reads “Display of question paper and answer key challenge” on the “Candidates activities” section on the home page.

- Next, select any one log-in option.

- Enter the UGC NET login credentials, application number and date of birth or password.

- Click on the 'Submit' button.

- The NTA UGC NET December 2022 answer keys and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

- Now, click on the 'View answer key and challenge' button.

- Submit the necessary details and pay the required fee.

- Download and print a copy for future reference.

NTA will also publish the question papers and the candidates' answers in addition to the UGC NET answer key. On payment of a fee per objection, candidates will have a window to voice their concerns to the answer key and recorded responses. The final answer key and UGC NET results will thereafter be made public. After reviewing the candidate feedback, NTA will create the final answer key. The final key will include any necessary changes.

The final answer key will be utilised to prepare results and there is no option to contest it. The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five shifts for various subjects. The last shift ended on March 15.

