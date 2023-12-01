UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Date, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET 2023: The UGC NET Admit Card should be available this week. Prior to the admission card, the NTA would provide an exam city slip advising students of their exam centre city and other pertinent information. Candidates who have enrolled for the UGC NET December 2023 exam should keep an eye on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for updates.

The dates for the UGC NET exam 2023 are December 6th, 07th, 08th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th, 2023. The exam will be administered in two shifts. Candidates will receive information on the subject-specific exam schedule and time on their admit card.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue UGC NET hall tickets at least four days before the exam date. The UGC NET December 2023 exam is set to begin on December 6, and participants can anticipate their admit card and exam city slip by December 2.

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the admit card download link. Enter your login details and submit. Download the admit card and save copy for future reference.

The UGC NET exam is divided into two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 of the UGC NET Exam Pattern is designed to assess applicants' general aptitude, whereas Paper 2 assesses their understanding of the chosen subject.

Candidates will receive two marks for each correct response, but no marks would be removed for incorrect answers. According to the UGC NET Exam Pattern, the total marks are 300 in Paper 1 and 100 in Paper 2, each having two marks.