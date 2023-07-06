trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631507
UGC NET 2023 ANSWER KEY

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key To Be Released Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release UGC NET 2023 answer key on its website, scroll down for details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the UGC NET June 2023 answer key 2023 today, July 6, 2023. When the preliminary answer keys for the National Eligibility Test 2023 are announced, they will be available for download from the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the latest reports, the answer keys were scheduled to be released on June 5, 2023. The UGC NET June 2023 answer keys could not be uploaded due to technical difficulties. The testing agency is likely to provide the preliminary answer keys today. Candidates are urged to keep an eye on the official website for the most recent changes.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download here


  • Visit the official website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET 2023 answer key'. It will take you to the new window
  • Enter your credentials and click on the submit button
  • UGC NET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download and save UGC NET 2023 answer key for future reference

To qualify for the UGC NET 2023 June, a candidate from the general category must score 40% in each topic, while a candidate from the reserved category must score 35% in each subject.

