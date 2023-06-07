UGC NET 2023 Exam City Slip To Be Released Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET 2023 Exam City Slip today. The city intimation slip for the June Session exams is anticipated to be published today on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, according to the schedule made public.

According to the NTA's schedule, the UGC NET June Session will start on June 13, 2023. The city intimation slip is anticipated to be made public a week prior to the exam date based on the agency's past trends.

Students can get the UGC NET Exam city slip once it is made available by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download their city slip, students would need to input their registration number, date of birth, and other information.

UGC NET 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps to download exam city slip here

1. Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for UGC NET Exam City Slip - June Session.

3. A new page will open, enter your registration number and date of birth.

4. Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future references.

Beginning on June 13, 2023, UGC NET 2023 June Session will run. The last day of the tests is June 22, 2023. NTA is anticipated to administer the tests in stages. The dates for the same will be disclosed when the time is appropriate.