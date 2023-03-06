UGC NET 2023 Phase 4 Exam City Slip RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link to Download Here

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the Phase 4 exam city slip for the UGC NET 2023 exam. Applicants who plan to take the exam can check and get their exam city slip from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in to find out where they will be taking the exam. Candidates must input their application number and date of birth to obtain the exam city slip. On March 11 and 12, the NTA will hold the UGC NET Phase 4 exam for four disciplines. Applicants taking the exam can check the exam city slip for advance information on the allotment of the city where the exam centre is located.

The UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for the Phase 4 exams will be available soon. The candidates' exam city slip is not their admission card.

UGC NET 2023: Here's how to download

Go to the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the UGC NET exam city slip link

A new login page would open

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit details and access the UGC NET exam city slip

Check and download the same

Take a print out for the future references

"The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV shall be issued later, " states the official notification.