UGC NET 2025 Admit Card Released for June 26 Exam At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 June Exams. The admit cards are released for the exam that will take place on 26th June, 2025. Admit card for the 25th June exam has already been released.

All the candidates who have registered themselves and are interested in appearing for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in for 26th June, 2025 exam. And exam city slips are released for the exam that will take place on 26th and 27th June. The examination is scheduled to take place from 25th to 29th June, 2025 in two shifts, first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugc net.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of “LATEST NEWS” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘UGC-NET June-2025: Click Here to Admit Card’ link.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly.

Step 6: Your UGC NET admit card will appear on your screen, check all the details.

Step 7: Download and print it out for the day of the examination.

All the candidates must note that they will have to carry the printed copy of their admit card along with the valid ID proof to the examination centre on the day of the examination or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.