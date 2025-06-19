Advertisement
UGC NET 2025 ADVANCED CITY INTIMATION SLIP

UGC NET 2025 Advanced City Intimation Slip OUT At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

NTA has officially released the advance city intimation slip of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 today, i.e. 19th June, 2025 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UGC NET 2025 Advanced City Intimation Slip OUT At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip

UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the advance city intimation slip of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 today, i.e. 19th June, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are interested in applying for the NET exam can now download their city intimation slip from the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in. 

The UGC NET is a Computer Based test (CBT) exam which will take place from 25th June, 2025 to 29th June, 2025. The city intimation slip is an important document, it is released before admit cards so candidates can arrange their tickets and accommodations in advance smoothly. But candidates are not required to carry the city intimation slip to the examination centre. 

UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip; Direct Link to Download the Slip

UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your application number, date of birth and security pin correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: The city intimation slip for UGC NET 2025 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and Download the slip for future reference.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates”, said the official notice. 

Admit Cards for the UGC NET 2025 will be released a few days prior to the examination. Admit cards are important documents which candidates will have to carry with themselves to the examination centre on the day of the examination. The details that will be mentioned on your admit card will be the candidate's name, photograph, your roll number, examination centre address. And candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

