UGC NET 2025 Certificates Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

UGC NET 2025 Certificates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the certificates for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025. All the candidates who have successfully cleared the exam can now download their certificate from the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The results of UGC NET June exams were released on 21st July, 2025 by NTA. An examination took place from 25th June to 29th June, 2025. Additionally, the agency released the provisional answer key on 5th July and if any candidate has any issues with the answer key then candidates have the opportunity to raise the objection against the answer key, if any, by 8th July, 2025.

UGC NET 2025 Certificate: Steps to Download the certificate

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UGC NET June 2025 Certificates’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your certificate will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned on it and then download it for future reference.

If candidates are facing any issues while downloading the certificate and if they are not able to access it then they can directly contact the agency through their official email, i.e. ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in. Additionally, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.