UGC NET 2025 Registration Ends Today For June Session At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 today, i.e. 12th May, 2025. All the interested candidates can now register themselves from the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in till 11:59 PM.

UGC NET 2025 Registration: Important Dates

The Registration date will end today but fee payment deadline is 13th May, 2025 for students who will register themselves by today. The correction window for application form will open on 14th May, 2025 and will get closed on 15th May, 2025. The UGC NET examination will take place from 21st June, 2025 to 30th June, 2025.

UGC NET 2025 Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the registration link for UGC NET June 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with your personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using any available online payment method.

Step 6: Check the details you have filled and Submit the application form.

Step 7: Download the form for future reference.

UGC NET 2025 Registration: Application Fee

The Application fee for the general category students is Rs. 1,150, its Rs. 600 for EWS, OBC-NCL and for SC, ST, PwD and Third Gender, it’s Rs. 325. UGC NET happens in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from 2018 containing Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The examination takes place for two sections and there will be no break between the two papers. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, except for language-specific subjects. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.