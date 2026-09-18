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UGC NET 2026: NTA releases results; Check how to download scorecard and key details here

NTA has released the UGC NET 2026 re-exam scorecards for English, Commerce, and Sociology subjects, allowing candidates to check their results online. The results include qualifiers for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility, and PhD admissions.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
UGC NET 2026: NTA releases results; Check how to download scorecard and key details here
Image Credit: UGC NET 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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