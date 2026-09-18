/UGC NET 2026: NTA releases results; Check how to download scorecard and key details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 results for English, Commerce, and Sociology subjects. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website.
This year numbers are 824 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship, 11,610 became eligible for Assistant Professor posts, and 23,154 qualified for PhD admissions.
The exam for these three subjects ran on September 9 and 10, spread across 454 exam centres in 272 cities across India.
Registration numbers came in at 1,96,491 candidates in total: 1,29,552 women, 66,931 men, and 8 third-gender candidates. Of those, 1,20,355 actually showed up and appeared for the exam.
Question papers, provisional answer keys, and response sheets went up on September 10. Candidates had until September 13 to raise any objections.
NTA reviewed every challenge after that, working with subject experts, before finalising the answer key and moving on to prepare the final results.
NTA's also made clear that every shortlisted candidate will go through document verification. Eligibility, self-declarations, and submitted documents all of it gets checked against the official UGC NET June 2026 guidelines.
With results out now, candidates can check where they stand: JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility, PhD admissions- whatever applies to them. Final selection, though, won't be locked in until document and eligibility verification wraps up properly.
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