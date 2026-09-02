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UGC NET 2026 re-exam city slip out for English, Commerce and Sociology; Check details

Candidates appearing for the re-examination can download their exam city intimation slip through the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
UGC NET 2026 re-exam city slip out for English, Commerce and Sociology; Check details

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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