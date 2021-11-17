हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UGC NET 2021

UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for third and fourth day released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

Candidates who applied for National Eligibility Test for Day 3 and Day 4 can download the admit card through the official NTA UGC NET  site on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Representational image

New Delhi: UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) Admit Card 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who applied for National Eligibility Test for Day 3 and Day 4 can download the admit card through the official NTA UGC NET  site on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET exams will be held from November 20 to December 5, 2021. As per the official website, "Admit cards are available only for exam dates November 20, 21, 22, and 24, 2021. For other exam dates, admit cards will be available soon."

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

1. Visit the official UGC NET website on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on UGC NET Admit Card 2021 link available

3. Enter login details 

4. Admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download the admit card

6. Take a printout of the admit card for future references 

On the third day, the exam will be conducted for the papers Political Science, Santali, Yoga, Public Administration, and Women Studies and on the fourth day, exams will be conducted for Economics, Library and Information Science, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects and Urdu. 

