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UGC NET admit card 2026 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check direct link here

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET exam 2026 can now download their UGC NET hall ticket 2026 from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
UGC NET admit card 2026 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check direct link here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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