/UGC NET admit card 2026 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check direct link here

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET admit card June 2026 for the candidates at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET exam 2026 can now download their UGC NET hall ticket 2026 from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password or date of birth.
As per the schedule UGC NET exam date 2026 is scheduled from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket immediately after downloading it and report any discrepancies to NTA.
The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted between June 22 and June 30 in two shifts:
The exam will be held for eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions in various universities and institutions across the country.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify the following information:
Any discrepancy should be brought to the notice of NTA before the examination date.
Candidates must bring:
NTA has clarified that digital copies or screenshots of the admit card will not be accepted at the examination centre. Only a printed hall ticket will be considered valid for entry.
With the UGC NET admit card 2026 now available, candidates are advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest and make note of their exam centre, reporting time and other important instructions to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
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