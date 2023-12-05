UGC NET Admit Card December 2023 Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET December 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued the admit card for the December 4, 2023 exam. Candidates who plan to take the exam can get their admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam is slated to begin on December 6, 2023 and end on December 14, 2023.

Candidates should be aware that the admit card for the December 6, 7, and 8, 2023 Exam has been issued. The hall tickets for the second half of the exam will be distributed in due course.

UGC NET December Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the "UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Window Open Click Here" link.

3. A new page will be displayed.

4. Enter your application number, birth date, and security pin.

5. The page will display your UGC NET December 2023 admit card

6. Download the admit card and preserve a copy for future reference.

The exam city notification slip was previously distributed on December 1, 2023. Candidates must input their application number, date of birth, and security pin to download the admit card.

NTA will administer the UGC NET in Computer Based Test (CBT) method in December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 topics.