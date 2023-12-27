UGC NET Answer Key 2023 To Be OUT On This Date At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Exam 2023. Initially, the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December session will be released, allowing candidates to raise objections if needed. According to reports the answer key will be out on 31st December however official date is yet to be out. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December examination can access the answer key on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The written exam took place from December 6 to 14, 2023, at various centers across the country. The release of the answer key is anticipated later this week.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the answer key link and log in to the application number and date of birth.

Step 3: Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Raise Objections

- Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, locate and click on the link for challenging the UGC NET Answer Key 2023.

- Enter your login details and click on submit.

- The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

- Review the answers and select the one you want to challenge.

- Provide the correct answer and complete the application fee payment process.

- After completion, click on submit.

-Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The window for raising objections has typically been open for 2-4 days. Candidates usually incur a processing fee of Rs 200 for objections. It is recommended that candidates stay vigilant and regularly check the official website for any updates regarding the NTA UGC NET Result and answer key to avoid missing important information.