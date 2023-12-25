UGC NET Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UGC NET 2023: The answer key for the December cycle of the UGC NET Exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from December 6 to December 14, will soon be available for download on the official website. While the official release date has not been declared, based on past patterns, candidates can anticipate the answer key to be accessible between December 21st and December 28th, 2023. To access the subject-specific key, candidates need to log in to the NTA website using their registration number and password.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the answer key link and log in to the application number and date of birth.

Step 3: Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

In case candidates identify any discrepancies in the official answer key, they have the option to raise objections. Each challenge incurs a cost of Rs. 200, payable through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment methods. Candidates must provide substantial evidence to support their objections, and after thorough evaluation, the NTA will release a final answer key.

UGC NET Result 2023: Soon

The UGC NET Result is expected to be declared six to eight weeks after the release of the answer key. Candidates can obtain their scorecards from the official website. Concurrently, the cut-off scores for qualifying and securing a JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) will also be announced.