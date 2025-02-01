UGC NET Answer Key 2024-25 Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2024-25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December exam. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2024 exam can check and download the answer key from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The NTA has also uploaded the question papers along with the recorded responses on the website. According to the official notice, any challenges made by candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a candidate's challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be updated, and the changes will apply to all candidates' responses. The final result will be prepared and announced based on the revised answer key.

Candidates will not be informed individually about whether their challenge was accepted or rejected. The answer key finalized by the experts after reviewing the challenges will be considered final. The UGC NET December exam was conducted on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.

UGC NET Answer Key 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the UGC NET Answer Key 2024.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

After entering the details, click on the submit button to view your answer key.

Review the answer key and download it.

Print a copy and keep it for future reference.

The objection window is now open, and candidates who wish to challenge the provisional key can do so until February 3, 2025. The objection window will close at 6 PM on February 3. To raise an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The fee can be paid using Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI payment methods.