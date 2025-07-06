UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Provisional Answer Key OUT At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can do it through the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA has also released the answer keys along with question papers and candidate’s responses. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections till 8th July, 2025 up to 5 PM. The NET examination took place on 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th June, 2025 in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 12 PM and second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter your application number along with date of birth or password then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your UGC NET answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the answer key and download it for future use.

All the candidates must know that if they are raising objections against the provisional answer key then they must have all valid proofs and supporting documents and must pay the non-refundable fees of Rs. 200 per question, the payment must be done online via debit card, credit card, or net banking. After the objection window closes then NTA will examine all the raised objections and the final answer key will be released after analyzing all the raised objections. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.