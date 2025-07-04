UGC NET Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Answer key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session shortly. Once made available, candidates who appeared for the exam can download and review the answer key through the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts each day — the first from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The UGC NET question paper was divided into two sections, both comprising multiple-choice, objective-type questions. Paper I focused on teaching and research aptitude, while Paper II was subject-specific. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, to the provisional key within the given timeline by paying a non-refundable fee per challenged question. After evaluating all the challenges, NTA will release the final answer key and result.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, find and click on the link for the UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key. Log in using your application number and password or date of birth, then submit the details. The answer key will appear on your screen—review it carefully. Download and print a copy for future use.

UGC NET 2025: Exam pattern

The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted in computer-based mode across 85 subjects from June 25 to 29. Held twice a year—in June and December—the exam determines eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) roles in Indian colleges and universities. It consisted of two objective-type papers: Paper I carried 50 questions worth 100 marks, while Paper II included 100 questions totaling 200 marks. All questions in both papers were mandatory.

To raise an objection, candidates must submit valid supporting evidence along with their claims. These objections will be evaluated by a panel of subject experts, following which necessary actions will be taken. The final answer key for UGC NET June 2025 will be released after validating the provisional one. No further objections will be entertained post its release, and the results will be based on this final version.