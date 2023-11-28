UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip Likely To Be OUT This Week At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UGC NET December 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the exam city slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam sometime this week for those who have registered. It is essential to note that the UGC NET 2023 admit card is expected to be released in the upcoming week. Once available, candidates can download the UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Registered candidates are advised to remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest announcements from the agency. Notifications regarding the UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip will be communicated through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is crucial to regularly check the website for the most recent updates. As per the details provided in the UGC NET 2023 December notification, the exam city slips are likely to be declared by the end of November.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps to download

- Go to the examination website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Open the exam city intimation slip link.

- Now login with your application number and date of birth.

- Check and download the exam city slip.

UGC NET December 2023: Exam Date

The examination is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 22. Candidates can access the detailed schedule on the examination website to verify subject-wise shift times and exam dates. The exam city slip will specify the city in which candidates' exam centers are located, and it should be noted that this is distinct from the admit card.