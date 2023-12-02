UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released exam city information slips for the UGC NET December 2023. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download it from the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.The NTA is currently scheduled to provide the UGC NET December admit card 2023 as soon as possible. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for changes on the NTA NET Admit card.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” says the official notification.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slips: Here's how to download

Visit the UGC NET December exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the exam city intimation slip download link.

Now login with your application number and date of birth.

Download it and save a copy for future reference.

The UGC NET December exam application number and date of birth are the login credentials necessary to get UGC NET exam city slips. The examination admission cards will then be distributed. According to the NTA, UGC NET admission cards would be sent in the first week of December. The UGC NET test will be held from December 6 to December 22. The detailed schedule can be found at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.