UGC NET December 2024 Application Window Closes Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shut the online application portal for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on December 10, 2024. Aspirants can submit their applications for the UGC NET December 2024 exam at the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates planning to appear for the UGC NET exam can register on the official website until December 10, 2024, by 11:50 PM. The correction window for application details will be open from December 12 to 13, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place from January 1 to 19, 2025. Applicants must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents/guardians. All communication from NTA will be sent exclusively via email to the registered address or SMS to the registered mobile number.

The UGC NET exam, conducted by the NTA, is administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It includes two papers, both featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question is worth 2 marks, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. Unanswered or review-marked questions will not be awarded marks. If a question is found to be incorrect or ambiguous, full marks will be granted to all candidates who attempted it. The exam was held in two shifts from August 21 to September 4, 2024.

UGC NET December 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Log in with your application number and password.

Step 3: Upload the necessary scanned documents, including a recent passport-sized photo and signature.

Step 4: Pay the application fee via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page as proof of your completed application and save it for future reference.

The exam encompasses 83 subjects, such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

The UGC-NET is a test conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for: (i) the award of a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. programs, or (iii) admission to Ph.D. programs only in Indian universities and colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the UGC-NET December 2024 exam in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 85 subjects. For any issues while applying, candidates can reach out to the NTA via its helpline numbers: 011-40759000 and 011-69227700, or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.