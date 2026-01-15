UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Raise Objections Till January 14- Check Direct Link Here

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December Examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their provisional answer key through the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam took place on 31st December, 2025, 2nd January, 3rd January, 6 January and 7th January, 2026. The agency also released subject-wise question papers and candidates responses along with the provisional answer key.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key OUT: Steps To Download the Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and password correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the answer key then download it for future reference.

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: Objection Window

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional answer key can raise an objection. The objection window will be open from January 14, 2026, to January 17, 2026, till 11:50 pm. All challenges must be submitted online within this period, as no requests will be accepted after the deadline.

To submit an objection, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question. The payment can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Objections submitted without the fee will not be reviewed by the NTA.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.