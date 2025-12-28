UGC NET December 2025 City Intimation Slip Released: NTA Issues Important Notice For Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notice for candidates appearing in the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Aspirants have been advised to download their City Intimation Slip only through the official UGC NET website to avoid technical issues or login errors.

The City Intimation Slip informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted. According to NTA, using incorrect or unofficial links to access the slip may lead to errors and unsuccessful downloads. Therefore, candidates are strongly encouraged to rely solely on the authorised portal for this purpose.

Problems Linked to Use of Incorrect Links

NTA has observed that some candidates are attempting to download the UGC NET City Intimation Slip using CSIR-NET links. These links belong to a separate examination and are not applicable for UGC NET. Such attempts can result in technical glitches, error messages, or failure to access the document.

The agency has clearly instructed candidates not to use CSIR-NET links for any UGC NET–related activity.

Official Website for Downloading City Slip

The City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2025 is available exclusively on the official UGC NET portal. Candidates must visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ to download the slip. No other website or link will provide valid access.

While logging in, candidates should ensure that they enter the correct application number and login credentials. Any incorrect information may prevent access to the slip or cause unnecessary delays. Checking details carefully before logging in is strongly recommended.

NTA Guidelines and Support Details

NTA has advised candidates to strictly follow all instructions mentioned on the official UGC NET website. These guidelines are designed to help students prepare effectively and avoid last-minute issues. The agency has also shared support details for candidates facing difficulties.

For assistance, candidates can contact NTA via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The notice, released on December 24, 2025, reiterates the importance of using only the official UGC NET portal for downloading the City Intimation Slip and accessing exam-related updates. Candidates are urged to depend only on official communications to ensure a smooth examination process. The same alert is prominently displayed on the homepage, repeatedly cautioning candidates against using CSIR-NET links and advising them to access only the UGC NET website for all future updates.