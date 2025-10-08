UGC NET December 2025: Registration Begins At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the official notification for the UGC NET December 2025 exam. Candidates interested in appearing for the test can register online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The registration process started on October 7, 2025, and will continue until November 7, 2025, up to 11:50 PM, including the payment of the application fee. The application correction window will be available from November 10 to 12, 2025, for candidates to edit any details in their submitted forms. The NTA will release the exam date, admit card, and city intimation slip in due course.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects. This national-level exam is conducted to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian colleges and universities.

UGC NET December 2025: Important dates

Start of online application: October 7, 2025

Last date to submit the application form: November 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last date for payment of application fee: November 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: November 10 to 12, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

The application fee differs based on the candidate’s category. General (Unreserved) applicants are required to pay Rs 1,150, while candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories must pay Rs 600. For SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates, the fee is Rs 325. The payment can be made online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

UGC NET December 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for UGC NET December 2025 registration.

Register by entering the required details and generating your login credentials.

Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Carefully review all the details before submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page after successful submission.

Take a printout for future reference.

The UGC-NET exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to Ph.D. programmes, or both, in universities and colleges across India. If candidates face any issues while applying for the UGC-NET December 2025 exam, they can reach out for assistance by calling 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or by sending an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in for clarification.