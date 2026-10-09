/UGC NET December 2026 registration begins: Check date, fees, eligibility and key details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened online registration for the UGC NET December 2026 examination. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, from October 8 to October 28, 2026. Miss the regular deadline? You can still apply during the late-fee period, October 29 to October 31.
There's also an application correction window from November 2 to November 4, 2026. It lets candidates change permitted details in forms they've already submitted. The exam will be held for 87 subjects and decides eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions. Read the official notification carefully before you apply.
Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can follow these steps to complete the application:
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Find and click the "UGC-NET Dec 2026 Application Form" link on the homepage.
Register as a new candidate, or log in if you've already registered.
Enter the required credentials, such as your application number, password and security code, where applicable.
Fill out the application form with the required personal, educational and other details.
Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
Pay the application fee online using any of the available payment methods.
Review every detail carefully, then submit the form.
Download or save the confirmation page and payment receipt for future reference.
Check your details thoroughly before submitting. It helps you avoid errors during the application process.
Eligible candidates can head to the official UGC NET website to access the application form, complete registration and check the latest exam-related updates from the official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
Use only the official NTA website for registration. For instructions on eligibility, documents and fee payment, rely on the official notification.
Candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) must meet the prescribed age criteria. Going by the details provided, the upper age limit is 30 years as of December 1, 2026.
Eligible candidates in specified categories get age relaxation, subject to the applicable rules. Before submitting, check the official notification for category-wise relaxation and other conditions.
Don't confuse the JRF age limit with the requirements for Assistant Professor positions or PhD admissions. Those may have different conditions.
Keep track of the registration schedule, the fee payment deadline and the correction window so you finish each stage on time.
|Event Date
|Deadline
|Online registration begins
|October 8, 2026
|Last date to submit the application form
|October 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm
|Last date to pay the examination fee without a late fee
|October 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm
|Application submission with late fee
|October 29–31, 2026
|Last date for fee payment with late fee
|October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm
|Application correction window
|November 2–4, 2026, up to 11:50 pm
Don't wait for the last day. Apply well before the deadline, and you'll sidestep last-minute technical glitches and payment delays.
Here are the key details of the exam:-
Particulars Details
Conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA)
Examination UGC NET December 2026
Number of subjects 87
Eligibility categories JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD admission
Notification date October 8, 2026
Registration period October 8–28, 2026
Official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Candidates pay the prescribed examination fee online while submitting their applications. The amount depends on the candidate's category.
|Category
|Application fee
|General/Unreserved
|Rs 1,150
|General-EWS/OBC-NCL
|Rs 600
|SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender
|Rs 325
Applying during the late-fee period means paying an extra Rs 500, as stated in the provided schedule. For the final amount payable and the accepted payment methods, check the official notification and the payment portal
Registration for UGC NET December 2026 opened on October 8, giving eligible candidates their chance to apply. The regular deadline is October 28. The late-fee window stays open until October 31. Review the eligibility requirements, pay the applicable fee and submit your form before the deadline. Save the confirmation page, too, and keep checking the official NTA website for further updates.
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