UGC NET December 2026 result to be Out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- check steps to download here

UGC NET December 2026 Result: The National Testing agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the NET exam will be able to download their result through the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth correctly to access their result. The UGC NET Exam took place from 31st December, 2025 to 7th January, 2026 at various centres across the nation.

UGC NET December 2026 Result: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘UGC NET December Result 2026’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly

Step 5: After submitting the details, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the scores and then download it for future reference.

UGC NET December 2026 Result: What’s Next After Result?

Once the results are announced, candidates should download and save their scorecards as soon as possible for future use. The scorecard is an important document as it shows details such as the marks scored in Paper I and Paper II, the total score calculated by the NTA, the candidate’s qualifying status for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or eligibility for Assistant Professor, and the category-wise cut-off marks.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.