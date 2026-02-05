UGC NET December Result 2025 OUT: Scorecards, final answer key OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check direct link here

UGC NET December Result 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the result for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 examinations today, i.e. 4th February, 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The agency has also released the cuttoff list and final answer key along with results.

UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to assess candidates for eligibility to become Assistant Professors, to award the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and to allow admission to Ph.D. programmes under the revised UGC guidelines. The December 2025 session of the exam was conducted in computer-based mode and was held in multiple shifts for different subjects across the country.

UGC NET December Result 2025 OUT: Steps to download the Scorecards here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘Download result for UGC-NET December 2025’ under the section of ‘Candidate Activity’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download it for future reference.

UGC NET December Result 2025 OUT: Candidates who qualify the UGC NET December 2025 exam are advised to keep important documents ready for future use. These include the downloaded scorecard, the e-certificate once it is issued, the category certificate (if applicable), and a valid photo ID proof. These documents may be required during university recruitment processes or while applying for PhD admissions.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.