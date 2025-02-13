UGC NET December Session Result 2024-25 To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecards Here

UGC NET December Session Result 2024-25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET 2024 results soon on its official website. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in or ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in. The UGC NET December exam took place on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025, in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and candidates could raise objections until February 3, 2025.

A team of subject experts will review the objections. If any challenge is found valid, the answer key will be updated, and the changes will apply to all candidates. The result will be compiled and announced based on the revised final answer key.

UGC NET December Session Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official UGC NET website.

Click on the "UGC NET Result 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Check your result and download the page.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates must appear in both papers and achieve a minimum aggregate score to be considered. General (Unreserved) and General-EWS category candidates need at least 40% marks in total, while reserved category candidates (SC, ST, OBC - Non-Creamy Layer, PwD, and Third Gender) must secure a minimum of 35% overall.

Candidates will receive 2 marks for every correct response, while no marks will be deducted for incorrect answers. Questions that are left unattempted, unanswered, or marked for review will not receive any marks. If a question is found to be incorrect and is removed, 2 marks will be given to candidates who attempted it.