UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the city intimation slip of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 soon. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are interested in applying for the NET exam will be able to download their city intimation slip from the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET is a Computer Based test (CBT) exam which will take place from 25th June, 2025 to 29th June, 2025. The city intimation slip is an important document, it is released before admit cards so candidates can arrange their tickets and accommodations in advance smoothly. But candidates are not required to carry the city intimation slip to the examination centre.

UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your application number, date of birth and security pin correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: The city intimation slip for UGC NET 2025 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and Download the slip for future reference.

Admit Cards for the UGC NET 2025 will be released a few days prior to the examination. Admit cards are important documents which candidates will have to carry with themselves to the examination centre on the day of the examination. The details that will be mentioned on your admit card will be the candidate's name, photograph, your roll number, examination centre address. And candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.