UGC-NET June 2025 Revised Exam Schedule Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

UGC-NET June 2025 Revised Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the examination schedule for the UGC-NET 2025. According to the official notification, the exam will take place from 25th June, 2025 to 29th June, 2025. All the students who have registered themselves for the examination can now check the subject-wise schedule from the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC-NET June 2025 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) for about 85 subjects. The exam takes place to test the skills of the candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility and for the admissions in the Ph.D. programmes.

UGC-NET June 2025 Revised Exam Schedule: Steps to Download the Schedule

Step 1: Go to the official UGC NET website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘ Examination Schedule of UGC - NET June 2025 - reg’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Exam schedule of UGC-NET June 2025 will be opened on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check the schedule and download the PDF for future reference.

UGC-NET June 2025 Revised Exam Schedule: City Intimation Slip And Admit Card

NTA will release the city intimation slip at least 10 days before the examination so students can arrange their tickets and accommodations smoothly. And then admit cards will be released after the city intimation slip. Candidates must check all the details on their admit card like their name, exam date, time and examination centre and must carry the admit card to the examination centre on the day of the examination or they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.