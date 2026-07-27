/UGC NET June 2026 answer key delayed by 26 days; NTA yet to announce release date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the UGC NET provisional answer key 2026 for the UGC NET June exam 2026, even as 26 days have passed since the conclusion of the exam.
The prolonged wait has left lakhs of candidates anxious, making this the longest delay in the release of the provisional answer key in recent UGC NET sessions.
The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026, at examination centres across the country.
While the NTA has not provided any official explanation for the delay, candidates have been expressing concerns and seeking updates on social media.
An analysis of previous examination cycles indicates that the provisional answer key has typically been released within two weeks of the examination.
However, the June 2026 session has already crossed the 26-day mark without any official update, making it an unprecedented delay in recent years.
Once the provisional answer key is published, the NTA will:
After the answer key is released, candidates can follow these steps:
If required, submit objections within the stipulated deadline by paying the prescribed fee.
Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official UGC NET portal for the latest updates regarding the provisional answer key, objection window and result announcement.
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