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  • /UGC NET June 2026 answer key delayed by 26 days; NTA yet to announce release date

UGC NET June 2026 answer key delayed by 26 days; NTA yet to announce release date

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026, at examination centres across the country. 

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
UGC NET June 2026 answer key delayed by 26 days; NTA yet to announce release date

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