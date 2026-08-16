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  • /UGC NET June 2026 answer key out today; check how to download, raise objection

UGC NET June 2026 answer key out today; check how to download, raise objection

The National Testing Agency is set to announce the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key today on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
UGC NET June 2026 answer key out today; check how to download, raise objection

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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UGC NET June 2026 answer key out today; check how to download, raise objection
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