/UGC NET June 2026 answer key out today; check how to download, raise objection

The National Testing Agency is set to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key today, giving lakhs of candidates their first chance to estimate how they have fared in the exam.
Once the UGC NET June 2026 answer key is released, along with the question paper and individual response sheets, will be made available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 exam have been anxiously awaiting this update, as the answer key not only helps them calculate their probable score but also opens the window for raising objections before the final result is prepared.
UGC NET June 2026 answer 2026
- The provisional answer key will be uploaded in PDF format, subject-wise, on the official NTA website.
- Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the question paper and each candidate's response sheet.
- Candidates will need their application number and date of birth (or password) along with a security pin to log in and download their documents.
- An objection window will be opened shortly after the answer key is released, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect.
- Each objection will need to be backed with supporting evidence or justification while filing the challenge.
- A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 is charged per question challenged.
- Objections found valid after expert review will lead to a revision of the answer key, which will then be used to prepare the final result.
Steps to download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key
- Candidates need to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link that says "UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key"
- Log in using your application number and date of birth/password
- Enter the security pin as required
- The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen
- Download and save a copy for future reference
- Take a printout for record purposes
Steps to raise UGC NET answer key 2026 objection
- Go to the "Display/Challenge Answer Key" link on the website
- Log in with your credentials
- Select the question you wish to challenge
- Choose the option you believe is correct
- Upload supporting documents in the required format
- Pay the objection fee of Rs 200 per question
- Submit and save the confirmation page
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly, as the objection window is expected to remain open only for a limited period.
The final answer key, along with the result, will be announced only after all valid objections have been reviewed by the subject-expert panel.
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