UGC NET June 2026 exam from June 22; City Slip, Admit Card dates announced

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the city intimation slip for the UGC NET June 2026 examination on June 10, while admit cards will be issued by June 15.

Candidates appearing for the national eligibility test will be able to download both documents from the official UGC NET website using their application number and date of birth.

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The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held between June 22 and June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across examination centres nationwide.

The exam is conducted to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET City slip 2026

The UGC NET city intimation slip 2026 is released before the admit card and informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted.

Candidates must know that city intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card. City intimation slip will only help candidates to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

According to the schedule released by NTA, the city slip will be available by June 10.

The UGC NET admit card 2026 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, will be issued by June 15.

It will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination date, shift timing, reporting time and complete exam centre address.

How to download UGC NET June 2026 City Slip

Once the UGC NET city intimation slip link is activated, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official UGC NET website.

Click on the "UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip" link.

Enter the application number and date of birth/password.

Submit the details.

Check the allotted examination city.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

Steps to download UGC NET admit Card

After the admit card is released, candidates can:

Visit the official UGC NET portal.

Click on the admit card download link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket.

Download and print multiple copies for exam day.

The June 2026 cycle has witnessed significant participation, with more than 10 lakh candidates registering for the examination.

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This year, NTA has also expanded examination infrastructure by adding new exam city options in the North-Eastern region to improve accessibility for candidates from remote areas.

UGC NET exam pattern

The UGC NET examination will be conducted in a single session comprising two papers.

Paper 1 assesses teaching and research aptitude, while Paper 2 evaluates subject-specific knowledge.

The test will be conducted in CBT mode and carry a total of 300 marks.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates and download their city slips and admit cards as soon as they are released to avoid last-minute issues.