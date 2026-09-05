/UGC NET June 2026 re-exam admit card out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC NET June 2026 re-exam admit card. The re-examination will be conducted for three subjects – English, Commerce and Sociology on September 9 and 10, 2026, in various exam centres across India.
Candidates who are appearing for the re-exam can download their admit cards and undertaking form from the official website using their login details.
Students are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully. These include important exam-day guidelines such as reporting time, documents to carry, dress code, and other necessary rules to follow at the exam centre.
If any candidate faces issues while downloading the admit card or finds any mistake in the details mentioned on it, they should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk or email the authorities for support.
Earlier, candidates had already received their exam city and date details through the Advance City Intimation Slip released on September 1. The NTA had also announced results for 84 out of 87 subjects on August 28.
Complaints started rolling in about errors in the question papers. Enough complaints, apparently, that the NTA formed a committee to look into it.
The committee found many problems in the papers, including factual mistakes, spelling errors, incorrect translations, repeated questions, and issues with language and grammar. Due to these errors, it was decided that the exam should be conducted again to ensure fairness.
This is a good step to keep fairness in the process. Candidates should keep up to date with any updates, follow all instructions carefully and prepare thoroughly to really do well when the re-exam comes around.
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