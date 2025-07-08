UGC NET June Answer Key 2025: Last Date Today To Raise Objections At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the objection window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2025 answer key today, July 8. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June exam and wish to challenge any response in the provisional answer key must submit their objections through the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in — before the deadline.

The NTA had released the provisional answer key, along with the corresponding question papers and individual candidate responses, on July 5. The objection submission window was opened the following day, July 6, allowing candidates to raise challenges by providing valid supporting documents and paying the required fees.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” said NTA.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections here

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on the link titled ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

Step 2: Log in using your application number, date of birth, and the security pin shown on the screen.

Step 3: Click on “View Answer Sheet” to check your recorded responses and select “Challenge” to raise objections against specific answer keys.

Step 4: Upload your supporting documents as a single PDF file by clicking on ‘Choose File’.

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit and review Claims’ to preview your challenges.

Step 6: Use ‘Modify your Claims’ if any changes are needed or select ‘Final Submit’ to confirm your objections.

Step 7: Save the details and proceed to the ‘Pay Now’ option to complete the payment for each challenge.

Step 8: Once the payment is successful, your objections will be submitted and saved.

UGC NET Answer key 2025: Application Fee

Candidates who wish to raise objections must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question they challenge. The payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Challenges submitted without the required fee will not be reviewed. The NTA has advised candidates to regularly check the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in — for the latest announcements and updates. The UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to 29, covering 85 subjects.