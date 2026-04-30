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NewsEducationUGC NET June application form out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check important dates, eligibility criteria
UGC NET JUNE 2026

UGC NET June application form out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check important dates, eligibility criteria

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency has released the notification for the UGC NET June 2026 exams on April 29, 2026. Candidates interested can now start filling the application form.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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UGC NET June application form out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check important dates, eligibility criteriaUGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency has released the notification for the UGC NET June 2026 examination at the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The notification invites applications from eligible candidates for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). 

As per the latest notification, the application starts from April 29, 2026, while ugc net june 2026 application form last date is May 20, 2026, till 11:50 PM. The correction window will open from May 22 to May 24. The National Testing Agency will release the UGC NET admit card 2026 on June 15, 2026.

Also read: ICSE result 2026

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The officials have also announced the ugc net june exam date, which will be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026.

The UGC NET application will be filled online only at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to fill the application form on time to avoid a last-minute rush. Candidates must also know that only one application form per candidate will be accepted, and applicants must provide valid contact details for further communication.

Important dates for UGC NET June 2026

Application start date: April 29, 2026

Last date to apply: May 20, 2026

Correction window: May 22 to May 24, 2026

Exam city intimation: By June 10, 2026

Admit card release: By June 15, 2026

Exam dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026 

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple subjects. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and instructions mentioned in the notification before applying. 

Also Read: RBI Grade B notification out

UGC NET eligibility criteria

To apply for UGC NET June, candidates must be be eligible in the following ways:

  1. Candidates must have a Master’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university
  2. Minimum 55% marks (for General category)
  3. 50% marks for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD/Third gender)
  4. Final-year postgraduate students are also eligible to apply

Age Limit

  • Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): Maximum 30 years (relaxation for reserved categories as per rules)
  • Assistant Professor: No upper age limit

Nationality

  1. Candidates must be Indian citizens

Subject Eligibility

  • Candidates should apply for the subject of their postgraduate degree
  • If the subject is not available, they may choose a related subject as per the guidelines

UGC NET is a national-level exam conducted to determine eligibility for lectureship, JRF, and PhD admissions in universities and colleges across India, making it one of the most important exams for aspiring academicians.

 

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