UGC NET June Registration 2025 Extended Till May 12 At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UGC NET June Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the UGC NET June 2025 exam. Candidates can now apply until May 12, 2025, by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. According to the official notice, the last date to pay the exam fee is May 13, 2025. The correction window will be open from May 14 to May 15, 2025, for candidates to make any changes to their application.

For the UGC NET June 2025 exam, the application fee is Rs 1,150 for General category candidates. Those belonging to the General-EWS or OBC-NCL categories need to pay Rs 600. The fee for SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates is Rs 325.

UGC NET June Registration 2025: Important dates

– Candidates can apply until May 12, 2025, up to 11:50 PM.

– The exam fee can be paid until May 13, 2025, by 11:50 PM.

– The correction window will be open from May 14 to May 15, 2025.

– The UGC NET exam will be held from June 21 to June 30, 2025.

UGC NET June Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for UGC NET June 2025.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with your personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents in the specified format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using any available online payment method.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

UGC NET Registration 2025: Documents required

To successfully complete the UGC NET application, candidates should keep the following items ready:

A government-issued photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID) Scanned passport-size photograph and signature Educational qualification certificates Category or EWS certificate (if applicable) PwD certificate (if applicable) A valid email ID and mobile number Full address with pin code Choice of four exam cities Subject code for the chosen paper

The UGC NET June 2025 exam will be held from June 21 to June 30, 2025. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only. The test will have two sections, both containing objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the two papers. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, except for language-specific subjects.

If any candidate faces issues while applying, they can contact the helpdesk at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.