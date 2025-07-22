UGC NET June Result 2025 Declared At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET June Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session. The exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 18 to June 21 at multiple centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To access the results, they must enter their application number and date of birth.

A total of 10,19,751 candidates registered for the UGC NET June 2025 examination, and 7,52,007 of them appeared for the test. Based on their performance and the official cut-off criteria, 5,269 candidates qualified for both the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship. Additionally, 54,885 candidates cleared the exam for Assistant Professorship and PhD admission, while 1,28,179 qualified for PhD admission only.

UGC NET June Result 2025: Last date to submit objections

The UGC NET June 2025 exam was held from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on the official website on July 5, 2025. Candidates were given the opportunity to challenge the answer key starting July 6, 2025, through the objection window. The last date to submit objections was July 8, 2025.

UGC NET June Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the link that says "UGC NET June 2025 Result." Enter your login details, such as your application number and date of birth. Submit the information and download your result for future reference.

Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks for their specific subject and category are considered eligible for the respective levels. UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test conducted for three main purposes: to recruit candidates for the role of Assistant Professor, to award the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and to grant admission to PhD programmes in colleges and universities across India.