UGC NET Notification 2025: Registration Begins At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UGC NET Notification 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for the UGC NET June 2025 exam on Wednesday, April 16. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 7, 2025, till 11:59 PM. According to the schedule, candidates can pay the examination fee until May 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM. The correction window for editing application details will be available from May 9 to May 10, 2025, up to 11:59 PM. NTA will announce the release dates for exam city slips and admit cards later.The UGC NET June 2025 exam is expected to be held between June 21 and June 30, 2025.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper will have two sections, both containing multiple-choice objective questions.Paper 1 will have 50 questions worth a total of 100 marks, while Paper 2 will have 100 questions for 200 marks. The exam will last for 3 hours in total. Each correct answer will earn 2 marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers, and no marks will be awarded for questions that are left blank or marked for review.

UGC NET Notification 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the link that says “UGC-NET June-2025: Click Here to Register/Login” on the homepage. Register yourself and log in using your details. Fill out the application form, pay the required fee, and submit it. Review all the details and submit the form. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1150. Those from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories need to pay Rs 600, while SC, ST, and third gender candidates have to pay Rs 325.