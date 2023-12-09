UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UGC NET December 2023: On December 8, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the UGC NET phase 2 examination. Candidates participating in the phase 2 exam can acquire their UGC NET admit card 2023 by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and using their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

UGC NET December 2023 Phase 2; Admit Card Direct Link Here

UGC NET December Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Download

1. Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the "UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Window Open Click Here" link.

3. A new page will be displayed.

4. Enter your application number, birth date, and security pin.

5. The page will display your UGC NET December 2023 admit card

6. Download the admit card and preserve a copy for future reference.

UGC NET Phase 2: Exam Details

Scheduled from December 11 to 14, 2023, the UGC NET phase 2 exam will be conducted in two shifts for a total of 41 subjects. The first shift is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The UGC NET exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and 2, each lasting three hours. Paper 1 comprises 50 objective questions, while Paper 2 includes 100 objective questions. The question papers are available in both English and Hindi languages. Importantly, there is no provision for negative marking in the UGC NET exam.

The exam city notification slip was previously distributed on December 1, 2023. Candidates must input their application number, date of birth, and security pin to download the admit card. NTA will administer the UGC NET in Computer Based Test (CBT) method in December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 topics.