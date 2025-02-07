UGC NET Result December 2024-25 To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET Result December 2024-25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for December 2024 in January 2025 and has now released the provisional answer key. The final answer key and results are expected soon, but the official release date and time have not yet been announced. The NTA conducted the UGC NET exam on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and the objection window closed on February 3. Candidates were required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection.

The question papers along with recorded responses were also released by the agency. NTA stated that all objections would be reviewed by a panel of subject experts, and if any are found valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly.

Candidates will not receive individual notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The final result will be prepared based on the revised answer key, and the NTA is also expected to release subject- and category-wise cut-off marks along with the results.

UGC NET Result December 2024-25: Steps to check here

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link to download the UGC NET December 2024 result or scorecard.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details and view your result.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the UGC NET December 2024 exam for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The percentile scores for the UGC NET exam are calculated using a specific method. It involves dividing the total number of candidates in a session by the number of candidates who scored equal to or less than 100 in raw scores. To ensure fairness and prevent ties, the percentile scores are computed up to seven decimal places.