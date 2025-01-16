Advertisement
UGC Suspends PhD Courses At 3 Rajasthan Universities Over Integrity Concerns

The universities were found to have compromised the integrity of the degree and have been banned from enrolling new PhD students for the next five years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UGC Suspends PhD Courses At 3 Rajasthan Universities Over Integrity Concerns

UGC NET: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prohibited three universities in Rajasthan from offering PhD courses for the next five years after they were found to have compromised the integrity of the degree, officials reported. The affected universities are OPJS University in Churu, Sunrise University in Alwar, and Singhania University in Jhunjhunu.

"A standing committee of the UGC has found that the universities did not follow provisions of UGC's PhD regulations and also academic norms for award of PhD degrees. The universities were found to be compromising the integrity of the degree and have been debarred from enrolling new PhD students for next five years," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

"Prospective students and parents are advised not to take admission in PhD programme offered by these universities as their degrees shall not be treated recognised or valid for the purpose of higher education and employment," he added.

