UK Board Result 2026 out, class 10th records a new high at 98.20%, while class 12th pass percentage at 85.11%

UK Board Result 2026 Out: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 today, April 25. Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has officially announced the results from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education office in Ramnagar. The declaration includes results for both High School and Intermediate examinations.

Students who appeared for the examinations can now check their scorecards online through the board’s official result portals. Along with that, UBSE results will also be available at DigiLocker, via SMS.

To check the UBSE results 2026, students will need their login details like roll number and password.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: UK Board Result LIVE Update

Intermediate Pass Percentage at 85.11%

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.11% in the Class 12 examinations. Girls have once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 88.09%, while 81.93% of boys cleared the exam. The gender-wise performance continues to be a major highlight of this year’s Intermediate results.

High School Pass Percentage records a new high at 98.20%

Class 10 students under the Uttarakhand Board of School Education have achieved an impressive pass percentage of 98.20% this year. The results have been officially announced, and students can check their scorecards online via the board’s official websites.

Where to check UK Board results 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites of the Uttarakhand Board. The primary platforms hosting the results include:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

Due to heavy traffic, students may experience slow loading times. In such cases, it is advisable to wait and try again after some time.

Also Read: UBSE result 2026 download scorecard

Steps to download UK Board Scorecard

UBSE results are available online, to access and download the marksheet, students need to follow these steps given below:

Visit the official result website Click on the link for “UK Board Result 2026” Select either Class 10 or Class 12 Enter the roll number as mentioned on the admit card Click on submit View the result displayed on the screen Download or take a printout for future reference

The online scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the qualifying status of the student. Students must know that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. Original marksheets will be distributed later through the respective schools. However, In case of discrepancies, students should contact their school authorities immediately

After checking their results, Class 10 students can begin planning their stream selection for higher secondary education, while Class 12 students can proceed with college admissions and entrance exam processes.